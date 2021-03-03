Carlos Jaureguizar to lead Bupa Global & UK as next CEO

General manager of Bupa’s Chilean business to succeed David Hynam as Bupa Global & UK (BGUK) chief executive

Jaureguizar will assume the new role from 1 April, subject to regulatory approval.

He joined Bupa's business in Spain, Sanitas, in 2006 as strategy director and then CFO of Bupa's Europe and Latin America (ELA) market unit. In 2018 he tool one the role of general manager for Bupa Chile.

Commenting on the new appointment, Bupa Group chief executive, Iñaki Ereño, said: "I am pleased to appoint Carlos as CEO of BGUK. His experience in Spain and Chile will be invaluable and I know he will bring his passion for growth and digital transformation at this important time for the healthcare sector and for Bupa."

Jaureguizar will succeed incumbent chief executive, David Hynam, who is leaving the private healthcare provider to "pursue new leadership opportunities".

Hynam joined Bupa in 2014 as UK transformation director, leading Bupa's health and dental clinics before becoming general manager of care services in 2015. He became CEO of the UK market unit in 2016, joining Bupa's executive team.

Before joining Bupa, he was chief operating officer and UK CEO for Friends Life, now part of Aviva.

"Under David's leadership we have expanded our market leading insurance offer, especially in mental health and virtual GP, successfully integrated our extensive network of dental clinics and reshaped our businesses in aged care and retirement living," said Ereño.