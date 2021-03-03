Insurers expand critical illness market share in 2020

Banking channel policy sales suffer during pandemic as insurers take advantage of digitalisation

Insurers are taking advantage of remote working and social distancing policies to increase their market share of critical illness policies, according to new data.

GlobalData's 2020 UK Insurance Consumer Survey shows that during 2020, insurers increased their market share of policy sales to 42.4%, up from 34.1% the year prior.

At the same time, the banking channel has seen its share drop from 18.2% in 2019 to 11.3% last year, while brokers' market share remained relatively consistent, decreasing marginally from 33.1% to 32% year-on-year.

Daniel Pearce, insurance analyst at GlobalData, commented that the banking channel has seen its share decrease due to a reliance on selling policies through physical branches, which have been severely restricted during 2020 due to social distancing rules during the pandemic.

"While providers in other channels are well established in the sale of policies through digital channels, those in the banking channel have clearly struggled to make the necessary changes in order to remain competitive," said Pearce.

"The fall in the use of the channel is likely to have been further exacerbated by the period when the housing market was largely shut and mortgage advances fell considerably, indicating that the ability to cross-sell critical illness during the mortgage process was essentially ceased."