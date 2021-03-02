Aviva extends wellbeing services for PMI customers

Line Manager Toolkit for mental health launches alongside other service enhancements

Aviva has rolled out a new range of wellbeing services for its private medical insurance (PMI) customers.

The insurer has launched what is states is an "industry-first" mental health Line Manager Toolkit, developed in partnership with CBT Clinics, designed to aid managers in recognising poor mental health within their staff members.

The toolkit comprises downloadable content and video modules to enable recognition of the signs and symptoms of deteriorating mental health among staff, even if working remotely, and to facilitate supportive conversations between managers and team members.

The digital proposition is available to all line managers within organisations with PMI cover, even if the line manager is not a member of the PMI scheme.

Aviva is also extending access to its Aviva Wellbeing app to small-to-medium (SME) clients and their insured employees, which provides users with personalised and customisable health and financial wellbeing strategies and tools.

The new services will be available to both SME and large enterprise clients on new and renewing business, alongside a wider revamp of Aviva's PMI for individual and SME customers which was announced in December and went live at the start of this week.

Steve Bridger, managing director of Aviva UK Health, said: "Being healthy is about more than just not being ill - it's about our physical, mental and financial wellbeing. We are now offering a range of clinical and lifestyle-based wellbeing services that customers can pick and choose from depending on their individual needs, and we believe this will help enable our customers to live their best lives.

"The launch of The Line Manager Toolkit and mental health hub alongside the existing Aviva Digital GP and Mental Health Pathway for SME clients, provides comprehensive mental health support, which is critical particularly during this time and for our customers' futures."