Simplyhealth appoints Dr Sneh Khemka as new CEO

Health plan and wellbeing provider Simplyheath appoints Dr Sneh Khemka as its new chief executive

Tasked with leading the organisation through the next stage of its transformation journey, Dr Khemka will succeed Romana Abdin, who announced her intention to step down from the position in December 2020 after eight years in charge.

Dr Khemka joins Simplyhealth from health insurer Aetna International, where he held a senior leadership role with responsibility for driving the delivery of primary healthcare through digital technology.

Prior to Aetna, he was a member of the senior executive team at Bupa in several roles, including director of healthcare development, and is currently a non-executive director of UK laboratory and diagnostics service provider, Viapath.

Dr Khemka is also a trained and practised general & ophthalmic surgeon, and a specialist advisor to the healthcare division of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Commenting on his new role, Dr Khemka said: "I'm delighted to be joining Simplyhealth at such a crucial time in its evolution, and at a time when access to healthcare is more important than ever before. I truly believe that by continuing to drive innovation we will be able to deliver health solutions that are accessible, flexible and personalised to people's needs."