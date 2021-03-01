L&G trials home blood pressure testing initiative

Digital blood pressure machines to be sent to protection applicants that qualify for virtual medical assessment

Legal & General is to trial the provision of digital blood pressure machines for home use to improve the medical screening process of insurance applicants.

The trial, which L&G believes is the first of its kind in the UK by an insurance provider, will be carried out in partnership with Medical Screening Solutions.

Selected applicants that qualify for a virtual exam will receive a blood pressure monitor for home use within the medical assessment portion of the process. Users will take between one to three readings under the direction of a Medical Screening Solutions nurse via a live video, with the recordings then passed on to L&G.

L&G estimates around 150 applicants each month will receive a blood pressure monitor, that users will be allowed to keep after the screening process to help manage their blood pressure in future.

The insurer introduced virtual screenings for its term life and critical illness plans in October last year and has so far conducted 1,500 remote screenings to facilitate applicant policy underwriting in the face of mobility and social distancing restrictions.

David Banks, underwriting and claims director at Legal & General, said: "We're committed to offering cover to as many people as possible and believe this latest innovation, in partnership with Medical Screening Solutions, will improve the journey for those customers who require a medical assessment and who qualify for a virtual exam.

"We will continue to review the screening process to make the process even easier for customers and closely monitor the trial results to understand the potential benefits in continuing to offer this service as pandemic restrictions are lifted."

Jonathan Benton, managing director of Medical Screening Solutions, commented: "Our latest partnership with Legal & General will enhance our remote screening service, providing blood pressure monitors to many more customers requiring a remote screening.

"The coronavirus pandemic has made it much more difficult for those needing medical screening to get access to insurance and this innovative addition will increase the potential pool of Legal & General customers that will benefit from its use, meaning more protection insurance can be underwritten."