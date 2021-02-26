Reframe appoints Catherine McDermott as chief executive

Digital health specialist taps former McKesson and Amazon director to take senior leadership

Reframe has appointed Catherine McDermott to lead the firm with a focus on expanding its position in the digital health sector, where it provides "hyperpersonal" healthcare solutions.

Having previously specialised in the cancer support, Reframe is also targeting growth in the general health and wellbeing space.

The company states that the strategy is underpinned by significant investment in developing advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver "greatly enhanced and personalised healthcare experiences."

Prior to joining Reframe, McDermott held senior positions with Amazon and private medical provider Circle Health, as well as other roles with pharmaceuticals company McKesson and cancer data platform, Repositive.

Commenting on her appointment, McDermott said: "Reframe has achieved remarkable growth over the last few years, building an impressive client roster of household names and healthcare providers, revolutionising the way that businesses approach individual wellbeing with proactive and effective support when faced with a health condition or event."

"Leading Reframe will allow me to fully indulge my passion for making tech work better for healthcare as we issue in a new era of hyper personalised, connected health and wellbeing services that will benefit companies and individuals alike."