Health Assured offers NHS staff free mental health access

NHS to receive free access to mental health services through My Healthy Advantage app

To combat the adverse effects of working through the ongoing Covid pandemic, NHS staff are to be offered free access to the Health Assured mental wellbeing app.

The My Healthy Advantage app, launched in November last year, provides access to various mental and physical health support services, including mini health checks for body mass index, waist measurements, sleeping patterns, alcohol consumption, mental health and fatigue.

The employee assistance programme (EAP) and wellbeing provider states that it recorded a 34% increase in the amount of support they provided to the healthcare industry during 2020, and that providing free access to NHS Staff to wellbeing support will give them a "healthy advantage in the coming months."

In November, Health Assured offered NHS workers free wellbeing webinars to support them as they dealt with the second wave of virus, covering topics such as mindfulness, resilience, trauma awareness and the importance of sleep.

David Price, chief executive of Health Assured, said: "During this stressful and uncertain time, NHS staff are facing enormous challenges while also managing their mental health, maintaining a work-life balance as well as family and health concerns.

"We aim to enable each individual to take control of their health and wellbeing on their terms. We want to do all we can to support our NHS heroes through these difficult times, and we hope access to our cutting-edge app will provide some essential help."

Earlier this month, the NHS announced plans to establish 40 mental health support ‘hubs' to better aid workers that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Want to learn more about how the protection and health insurance industry is supporting the mental health and wellbeing of individuals and employees during the pandemic and beyond? Join us at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 on Thursday 25 March.