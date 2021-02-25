LV= extends terms of life insurance plans

LV= extends the terms of its life insurance policies across several product lines to provide cover up to the age of 90

Following a number of changes to its life and critical illness insurance plans last year, LV= has extended the maximum terms available for its Life Protection, Business Protection Life Insurance and Family Income Benefit (FIB) policies to 50 years.

For LV='s Relevant Life Cover, the maximum age to start inflation-linked policies will increase to 69, while the inflation-linked versions of FIB, Life Protection or Business Protection Life Insurance will have a maximum entry age of 84 years.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, said: "Life expectancy and working lives have grown and changed rapidly over past decades, leaving many people with mortgages lasting into their seventies, adopting new career paths and working into later life.

"Growing numbers of people aged over 65 continue to need life cover and we believe it's important that LV= offers financial safety net choices and support that can adapt to reflect these changes in society."