COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: Registration now open

Virtual conference on 28 April to examine the ongoing digitalisation of claims and underwriting

Registration is now open for the COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum taking place on 28 April on our fully digital and interactive platform.

The free-to-attend half-day event will build upon the themes of improving access to insurance and transparency explored during the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum last year.

The slight change to the title of this year's conference reflects the move towards increasingly digitalised transactions, with tools rising to encourage better customer service and to provide more personalised product offerings.

It's all about evolution, not revolution.

A mixture of mix of plenary and breakout sessions, keynote presentations and panel discussions will address the most relevant innovation topics concerning the claims and underwriting process, delving into the latest industry trends, developments and applications of new technologies, improving access to insurance and how these elements relate to securing the right outcomes for customers.

This, of course, is all set against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid pandemic, which has drastically changed the way in which people think about their healthcare and approach their protection and health insurance coverage.

COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum is here to help define the evolving role of insurance advisers and their providers in the modern landscape.

