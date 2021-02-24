Owl Financial adopts iPipeline e-sign solution

Digitisation of e-sign and document processing fits into Covid remote advice approach

Protection adviser firm Owl Financial has implemented iPipeline's e-sign and document process automation solution, AlphaTrust.

As part of its Covid-19 remote advice approach, Owl Financial is digitsing its compliance process by automating key compliance and data protection documents that require a signature from clients.

Protection advisers will be able to take documents that previously had to be signed during the initial face-to-face meeting with a client, and issue and sign ahead of or at the start of a remote meeting.

The solution also removes third-party risks by not exposing client data contained in documents that are typically routed to other e-signature vendors, Owl Financial states.

Liam Richards, head of sales at Owl Financial commented: "We're constantly looking at how we can improve our services and are delighted that our protection advisers and customers can benefit from a swift and secure e-signature solution. We've had positive feedback about how straightforward the process is."

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: "Digitising its compliance and data protection documents will improve the firm's business process by increasing efficiency, improving security and reducing costs. It also means advisers can more easily provide much-needed protection advice to clients amid the remote selling environment brought about by the pandemic."