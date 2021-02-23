Employers face call for more social responsibilities

71% of employees believe employers have role in welfare, wellbeing and overall happiness

A new report has found that workers are increasingly looking to their employers to acknowledge social responsibilities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Re:Me report published by insurer MetLife showed that 71% of workers believe that their employers have social responsibility to theirstaff, including an increased role in their welfare, wellbeing and overall happiness.

The sentiment was echoed by employers, with 62% recognising their responsibilities to employees.

Staff at larger organisations were more likely to agree with the sentiment, with 80% at enterprise businesses looking for employer responsibility, followed by 70% at mid-sized firms and 66% at small-to-medium businesses.

Around two-thirds of employees (61%) indicated expectations that employers make allowances for personal circumstances and provide an individually tailored working experience, comprising elements such as childcare commitment flexibility and family-related health benefits.

While employees are looking for more commitments to their working circumstances, one-quarter of workers also indicated that their trust in their employer had "somewhat or significantly weakened" during the pandemic.

A similar level of employers (27%) also stated that trust levels in their employees had decreased following the shift to working from home.

Adrian Matthews, EB director at MetLife UK, comments that the move to working from home has provided employers with an opportunity to act on the insights they have acquired on their employee's personal lives and work-from-home circumstances.

"Employers will need to play a greater role in supporting employees through offering benefits packages that aide employee's health and wellbeing while at work and at home. As well as offering quality benefits packages, employers must also make employees aware of the services already on offer and ensure strong take up for each of the offerings," Matthews says.

"If interest remains low, employers should speak openly to their staff about why this may be and if there is an equivalent service that could be offered instead. This is not a one-time conversation. Employers and employees must establish an open forum in the post-Covid environment to ensure that everyone is being properly and equally supported."