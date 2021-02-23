Aviva offloads French business unit in €3.2 billion sale

Transaction covers the French life, general insurance, and asset management businesses

Aviva has confirmed the sale of its French business units as the insurance group refines its strategy to focus on its core markets.

The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the year subject to regulatory approval, is valued at €3.2 billion (£2.76 billion) and will see French Aéma Groupe take ownership of Aviva's French life, general insurance and asset management businesses, as well as a 75% stake in L'Union Financière de France, a wealth manager listed on the Paris Bourse.

Aviva states that the deal is part of its transformation strategy and will allow the firm to focus on its core operations in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

French mutual insurer Aéma Groupe was formed in January through a merger between Macif Group and Aésio Mutuelle.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to facilitate Aviva's capital framework of debt reduction, investment for long-term growth and the return of excess capital to shareholders.

Amanda Blanc, chief executive Officer of Aviva, said: "The sale of Aviva France is a very significant milestone in the delivery of our strategy. It is an excellent outcome for shareholders, customers, employees and distributors. The transaction will increase Aviva's financial strength, remove significant volatility and bring real focus to the group."