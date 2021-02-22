Employees showing mental health resilience in lockdown

Survey of 2,000 adults shows support services helping people manage ongoing lockdowns

Employees in the UK are showing greater levels of preparedness and mental resilience during the current nationwide lockdown, despite mixed feelings towards the restrictions.

New data from insurer Canada Life, compiled from a survey of 2,000 UK adults, found that 65% of full-time workers from home feel more prepared for the current lockdown than previous ones.

The availability of access to support services is playing a significant role in helping people manage lockdowns according to the data, with 26% of respondents strengthening relationships with family and friends, 16% starting to use mindfulness or meditation apps, and 15% using more support from workplace schemes.

Despite this, only one-third of people surveyed agreed with the current lockdown (33%), while 22% indicated it was a cause of anxiety for them.

The adverse of effects of lockdown were also more apparent for women than men, with feelings of being anxious (26%), worried (20%), depressed (21%) or stressed (19%) around five to six percentage points higher among women than men.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, says that it is vital that employers understand their part in supporting the mental health of their workforce, particularly relating to feelings of isolation or staff becoming overwhelmed.

"Support for many may be as simple as taking the time to speak to family, colleagues and friends or turning to virtual services such as mindfulness apps and workplace support. It's extremely encouraging to see that uptake for these coping mechanisms has increased as people look to better equip themselves with the help and guidance they need," Crook comments.

"It's equally important that employers highlight such support where possible and raise awareness of it among their workforce, whether that be access to virtual GP services, mental health or burnout prevention, or even nutrition and health coaching."

