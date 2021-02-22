NHS to open 40 mental health hubs for workers

Services made available for personnel suffering from anxiety, depression and PTSD

The NHS is to establish 40 mental health support ‘hubs' to better aid workers that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHS staff throughout the institution that have experienced mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder will gain access to evidence-based mental health services through the hubs, which will be located throughout the UK.

The new support hubs have been modelled upon The Greater Manchester Resilience Hub, which was established in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack in 2017 to offer support services to the people affected, including NHS workers.

Personnel will be provided with online and one-to-one help from qualified mental health clinicians, therapists, recovery workers and psychologists via a referral following a call to one of the hubs.

The NHS states it will encourage staff to make use of the service but will also "proactively contact staff groups who are most at-risk."

The NHS' national mental health director, Claire Murdoch, said: "NHS staff are used to dealing with the extremes of life on a daily basis, but this year has been exceptional, and in what is likely to be the toughest year in their career, staff have put their minds and bodies to the limit treating hundreds of thousands of seriously ill-patients with Covid-19.

"So it is vital that the people that played such a big role getting this country through the pandemic are given additional support, and I would urge anyone working in the NHS whether you are a porter, a nurse, paramedic or other role to please ask for help from one of our 40 mental health support hubs as they open over the coming weeks."

