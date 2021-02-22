Bupa extends access to mental health platform

Research finds just 14% of employees reveal mental health conditions to managers

Bupa has extended access to its mental and behavioural health platform for corporate customers following research finding employees are not talking about mental health issues with their employers.

In what it states is a response to mental health pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Bupa has expanded access to the SilverCloud platform free of charge for its corporate health insurance and Health Trust customers through its Bupa Touch online portal.

The SilverCloud platform, accredited by NICE and the NHS, aims to support employees by developing resilience and wellbeing strategies, and prevent everyday mental stresses from developing into more serious issues.

Research conducted by Bupa and Business in the Community found that of 3,614 employees surveyed, only 14% disclosed they were suffering from a mental health issue to their manager.

Just under one-third (30%) of respondents who had experienced work-related mental ill-health have told no-one, with men significantly more likely to keep their condition a secret (35%) compared with women (26%), according to the research.

Despite 41% indicating work-related mental health symptoms over the past 12 months, half of respondents said that their employer has good mental health support in place and around two-thirds recognising efforts the impact caused by and challenges arising from the pandemic.

Mark Allan, commercial director at Bupa UK Insurance said: "Although mental health has come to the fore during the global pandemic, and addressing these issues is a priority for many businesses, the research shows that a good number of employees feel uncomfortable turning to their manager for help.

"Whilst businesses around the country are focused on creating cultures that are open about mental health it can be difficult for workers, especially when working remotely, to have these kinds of complex conversations."

Last week Bupa also announced that it was partnering with Macmillan Cancer Support to provide free emotional support services and one-to-one counselling for cancer patients.

