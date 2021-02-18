Unemployment risk rising for over 50s

Punter Southall Aspire chief executive highlights requirement for more middle career reviews

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is placing adults over 50 at a higher risk of unemployment and putting employers under pressure to consider the mid-to-long term prospects of their employees.

According to figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), published in November, unemployment among people over 50 has increased by one-third year-on-year as the pandemic cotninues to shrink the UK economy.

Data published by the ONS in January this year also found that employment levels for people over 65 had fallen by 7% (343,000) year-on-year as of December last year.

Steve Butler, chief executive of investment and savings business Punter Southall Aspire, says that that conducting MidLife Career reviews with older employees means employers are able to provide better outcomes during an ongoing period of challenging conditions, covering issues including financial circumstances, work aspirations and wellbeing.

"The main objective is to retain the talent and experience of older people by identifying the right pathway to meet their needs and aspirations and help them plan their retirement. If done correctly, the Midlife Review can mean that the last ten or twenty years of a person's working life is their most productive and rewarding. At a time when there is so much uncertainty, offering financial and career support is something most older workers will appreciate," Butler said.