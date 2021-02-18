Royal London pays out £13.1m in Covid claims

Total of 2,110 life insurance claims paid out connected to the pandemic

Royal London paid out £13.1 million in claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic during 2020, new data from the insurer shows.

Of the 2,110 claims last year that were connected to the pandemic, 97% (2,049 claims) were paid out on whole of life policies and 61 on term life policies leading to pay-outs totalling £13 million.

There was one claim paid out for critical illness cover, which the insurer states led to a period of intensive care with a sum assured of £50,000.

Meanwhile seven income protection claims were paid to customers where Covid-19 led to their absence from work, with an annual pay-out totalling £46,000.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "The pandemic has shown the importance of having protection in place and despite having to make changes to our underwriting and playing our part in avoiding putting additional strain on the NHS, we have offered cover to the majority of new applicants.

"We also recognise that, while receiving a pay-out can help to ease the financial strain of bereavement, money can't always ease the emotional strain. Our Helping Hand service offered through protection policies bought through a financial adviser is available to customers and their families, so they can receive all the practical help and emotional support they need to help them through this difficult time."

The Helping Hand service provides a dedicated nurse to Royal London customers to provide support, regardless if a claim is being made.

Data from the service shows that in 2020, cancer was the biggest reason for nurses providing support, accounting for 19% of the support being offered to customers, followed by support for bereavement (18%) and mental health (14%).

In addition, one-to-one interaction between nurses and patients increased by more than 20% in 2020 compared to 2019, the data found.