Davidson Asset Management joins GRiD

DAM joins group risk industry body to track market improvements and regulatory developments

According to Group Risk Development (GRiD), its newest member DAM sees group risk benefits as an essential part of any employer's core employee benefits package.

Following pensions auto enrolment, employers are now looking for wider benefits to enhance the overall package and to support retention and recruitment, said DAM.

The firm also sees group risk expertise as vital because employees with substantial pension pots should know that they can be part of an employer-funded life assurance scheme via an excepted scheme, so the benefit doesn't form part of the lifetime allowance calculations.

It added that all the imbedded support that often comes with group risk benefits helps advisers provide a wider health and wellbeing solution to employers.

Lorraine Kellie, managing director of DAM said: "Employee wellbeing is vitally important and is forefront of our clients' minds just now, whether that be financial, mental, physical or emotional wellbeing, and we feel that pensions and group risk with all the ancillary benefits that come with these products are a must for all caring employers. Being part of GRiD will help us keep our finger on the pulse of the latest developments, and that will ultimately benefit our clients."

Paul White, chair of GRiD said: ‘A major benefit of being a member of GRiD is the credibility it provides, and that gives confidence to our members' clients. We have a wealth of expertise within our organisation and GRiD provides a great forum to share it. We very much welcome DAM into our fold and look forward to working together.'