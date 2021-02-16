Bupa and Macmillan to offer mental health support

Launch follows pilot which saw around three quarters report reduced depression and anxiety

Bupa and Macmillan Cancer Support have joined forces to provide free emotional support services to cancer patients.

The collaboration will offer free one-to-one counselling with a Bupa counsellor on a remote basis for people with cancer who are struggling to cope emotionally or have high levels of emotional needs.

An initial pilot of the service between August last year and January this year saw 139 patients use the service, with 76% of users reporting a reduction in feelings of depression and 72% saw a reduction in anxiety.

Ed Wallace, head of innovation at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "For many people, it is more frightening and isolating to get a cancer diagnosis or to go through treatment today than at any other time in recent history.

"We are getting an increasing number of calls from people struggling with isolation and experiencing very high anxiety levels, without their usual support of family and friends around them. This partnership will help us provide further support to people living with cancer, who are struggling to cope emotionally and need us more than ever."

Earlier this month, Macmillan also partnered with Aviva to deliver a range of cancer initiatives to up to seven million customers across the insurer's direct-to-consumer, advised and group protection offering.

Want to learn more about how the protection and health insurance industry is supporting the mental health and wellbeing of individuals and employees during the pandemic and beyond? Join us at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 on Thursday 25 March.