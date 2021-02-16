Simply Business adds online access to health insurance

Self-employed health insurance plans to be followed by employer plans later this year

Insurance broker Simply Business has added online access to health insurance for the self-employed, small-to-medium (SME) firms and their families.

Adding the Equipsme product to its existing quote and purchasing platform will allow its customers to purchase health insurance plans online. The first phase launch of which includes the Equipsme health insurance plan for self-employed customers without employees, with employing businesses able to purchase online from the second half of 2021.

Equipsme health insurance plans for the self-employed have a starting price of £27 per month, for those aged between 16-59.

All of its plans include cover for diagnostics, 24/7 virtual GP consultations, physiotherapy support and access to professional counsellors through a ‘Stress Support' benefit, while cover for private treatment can also be added to plans.

There are no medical questions on application for the product, with an exclusion of pre-existing conditions in the last three years and customers can also add their partners and dependent children.

Alan Thomas, CEO at Simply Business said: "Covid-19 is continuing to have a huge impact on all of us, and that's especially true for small businesses. That's why we're delighted to partner with Equipsme to offer health services and insurance benefits to an audience who are so important to the UK's economic recovery.

"Small businesses are about so much more than premises and operations - they're about people. People with families, livelihoods and big dreams to protect. So now more than ever it's important to take care of the people who power small businesses."