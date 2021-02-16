Demand for CI and income protection up over a third during Covid

Advisers have reported nearly 30% increase in demand for services, Zurich research shows

Research published by insurer Zurich found that since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, 29% of advisers surveyed said demand for their services had increased during the period.

Demand for critical illness cover and income protection have both increased throughout the pandemic by 36% and 39% respectively, as consumers look to put safety nets in place during the global health crisis and ongoing economic uncertainties.

Relationships between advisers and insurers were said to have improved during the pandemic, said 75% of advisers in the research.

However, there was some opposition among advisers surveyed, with 32% stating that relationships with customers had grown stronger during the pandemic, while more than half (52%) disagreed with the sentiment.

According to Zurich, this may be due to general disruption and widespread changes to policies impacting on service levels, alongside the inability to meet clients face-to-face.

Louise Colley, Zurich's UK director of retail protection said: "What's clear is that [advisers] are dealing with a whole raft of issues - not least, the pressure from coping with increased demand on their businesses. The upside to this is that protection seems to be very much on people's radar.

"Our role in supporting advisers and making their lives easier is more important than ever. This includes a commitment to providing the best service possible and making them and customers aware of all of the additional support they can access through their protection product."