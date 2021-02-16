Holloway Friendly launches income protection for low-risk occupations

New income protection product launched for occupational classes such as office workers and estate agents

Holloway Friendly has launched its first new income protection product specifically targeted at low-risk occupations as part of its strategy to diversify its product portfolio.

The one2protect product is aimed at employees in occupational classes 1 and 2, such as office workers, estate agents, accountants, solicitors and beauticians, among others, and includes six variants to facilitate tailored solutions for individual client needs.

The launch marks the first time Holloway Friendly have offered ‘Level' and ‘Age Costed' plans, with benefit pay-out periods of one year, two years or over the long term to the selected retirement date of the employee.

Other benefits included in the product include a ‘Guaranteed Insurability Option' for renters whereby members can members increase their level of cover should their rent increase, or they move from renting to getting a mortgage, without any underwriting.

Members of the plan will be able to cover up to 60% of their income, to a total of £5,000 per month, also including an automatic benefit guarantee where a client is guaranteed to receive the amount of cover they have chosen up to £1,500 per month should their income drop after starting the plan.

Stuart Tragheim, chief executive of Holloway Friendly, said: "We're combining a high quality product and service with a really wide range of price options. We're determined to help advisers make income protection available to more people, even where budgets are really stretched.

"To develop and launch a new offering to the market in the current conditions is a real credit to my committed colleagues. This is the first of many great propositional developments we plan to offer our Members and their Advisers, and there are more great things to come throughout 2021 and beyond."