Private healthcare sector finishes 2020 strongly

Admissions in December fall 5% year-on-year on back of second national lockdown

Data from The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) reveals that the private insured and self-pay healthcare market recovered towards the end of last year.

Activity in December this year is estimated to be 5% lower than during the same time in 2019, following a 10% year-on-year drop in admissions during November.

Despite the decreased yearly activity, there still over 60,000 private admissions during November when the second UK lockdown came into force.

The decrease in activity during December was attributed to elective treatment generally stopping over Christmas and new year, a trend observed in data for both 2018 and 2019.

PHIN's data shows a steady level of activity throughout areas of speciality during November, with trauma and orthopaedics (12%), general surgery (8%), and medical oncology (5%) maintaining the relative market share during month.

Medical oncology then increased to 8% in December, which PHIN states is a "familiar pattern" whereby elective care tails off over Christmas while cancer care continues.

Dr Jon Fistein, chief medical officer at PHIN, commented that December 2020 activity was the "closest to 2019 levels we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic," noting that patients still had access to a "broad range" of healthcare services during the period.

"This followed a fairly cautious yet stable November, during the second lockdown in England. Although some specialties did experience a small drop in activity this was negligible, particularly when compared to the dramatic reduction across all specialties earlier in the year," he said.