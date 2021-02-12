MAXIS GBN launches therapy support for multinationals

Online therapy offered in partnership with SimpleTherapy launched by employee benefits provider

MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN), the joint venture between MetLife and AXA, has launched a new support service for multinational organisations to aid staff with musculoskeletal conditions.

In partnership with California-based healthtech specialist SimpleTherapy, the online solution aims to help employees address musculoskeletal injuries before they become chronic conditions that require surgery.

The app provides multinationals access to a range of support services through programmes personalised via real-time feedback, with individual participants assigned a care team comprised of a doctor, physical therapist and a health coach.

Employees are provided access to evidence-based exercise therapy to address musculoskeletal disorders, including back pain, knee pain, hand arthritis, among others.

Other services include 18 pain recovery tracks, musculoskeletal education programmes and occupational injury prevention programmes.

Dr Leena Johns, head of health and wellness at MAXIS GBN, said: "We know the massive impact musculoskeletal disorders have on multinationals - costing huge amounts of money, not only in medical claims, but absenteeism and employee productivity too.

"The coronavirus pandemic has made the need to look after employees' musculoskeletal disorders even more important, as more people work from home and often don't have an ergonomic setup."

Homeworking

According to research from Arinite, there were 37.7% work-related musculoskeletal cases in 2020, compared to just 1.42% of workers experiencing these injuries in 2019.

The survey revealed that more than a quarter (28.1%) of UK employees operated from a non-work specific home location. And according to ONS figures, 46.6% of British employees did some work at home during lockdown.

Worryingly, 81% of employees working remotely during lockdown experienced back, neck, or shoulder pain and one in three office workers haven't received any support, advice, or a kit from their employer for homeworking, the Arinite research showed.

Robert Winsloe, managing director at Arinite, said: "Creating a suitable at-home work environment is crucial to preventing employees developing physical issues that can have long-term implications. Although not everyone has a home office, there are always adjustments you can make or adaptations you can add to equipment to create a more supportive set-up.



"Even if workers have a dedicated workspace, it doesn't mean they're informed of how to operate in a way that protects themselves from aches and pains. With homeworking likely to continue into the future, employers should consider how to care for their remote staff's wellbeing as part of their health and safety practices. Putting precautions in place will prepare businesses for the possibility of remote working remaining commonplace."