PMI, life and critical illness top employee benefits wishlist

Annual Drewberry survey finds around half of firms have responded to employee benefit demand

Small-to-medium sized businesses (SMEs) are facing increased calls for employee benefits from staff in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with around half of businesses responding with new policies.

The Employee Benefits & Workplace Satisfaction Survey 2021, conducted by adviser firm Drewberry, found that employees are looking for increased protection and health insurance benefits, particularly around group private medical insurance (PMI), life and critical illness (CI) insurance.

The survey polled 2,000 staff across UK SMEs on topics covering what employers can do to improve worker happiness in the workplace, job satisfaction and levels of workplace stress amid the omnipresent conditions of the pandemic.

This culture shift could potentially lead to an employee benefits arms race, as employers aim to offer desired protection and benefits packages to both attract and retain the best in class workforce.

Just over one-third (35.3%) of respondents said they want to receive group private health insurance, with similar levels desiring group critical illness (30.7%) and group life insurance (33%). Findings showed the policies which saw the biggest increase in demand were group critical illness cover and group life insurance.

The results of the survey also revealed that just under half of SMEs are taking steps to provide protection for their staff, with 47.4% introducing some form of employee benefit during the pandemic.

The most popular of these were flexibility to work from home (39.7%) and flexible working hours (29.4%), as well as group life insurance (19%) and group private health insurance (16.9%).

Tom Conner, director at Drewberry, tells COVER that it is important to distinguish that employee benefits go beyond insurance products: "Group risk policies in particular generally come with a wide array of additional benefits for free, such as remote GP appointments, counselling helplines or access to online physiotherapy.

"In the strange and unusual times we all live in right now, it's important to recognise the positive impact of these services as well when considering what employers have introduced since the start of the pandemic," he says.

Stress and wellbeing

It is perhaps unsurprising that the survey recorded higher levels of stress among employees since the beginning of the pandemic, most often caused by mental or physical health concerns.

Although 39.3% of workers said their mental health had improved since they'd started working from home, 21.9% said that their mental health had become worse or much worse. Just over one-quarter of staff (26.5%) said that physical health was a contributing factor to stress.

One of the key reasons for a deterioration in mental health identified by respondents were feelings of isolation (69.7%), while difficulties in managing a work/life balance (53.4%) was also a highly ranked factor.

Conner says that employers have a number of options available to them to help their staff tackle stress and improve mental wellbeing while working from home, as well as understanding the driving factors involved.

"By understanding the reasons behind this stress — isolation, difficulties communicating with colleagues, feeling disconnected — employers can better address the issues at hand. This could be as simple as overhauling your communication strategy, for example," he explains.

"It's important for employers to tackle stress where they can — stress and mental health concerns are a leading cause of sickness absence, so nipping issues in the bud not only improves worker wellbeing but also helps the business."

Beyond Covid

With the anniversary of the first UK lockdowns approaching, it would be wise to look further ahead at what the landscape holds for both employers and employees alike when it comes to protection, benefits and wellbeing.

With remote working set to continue into the foreseeable future, there are those that would prefer a more flexible working arrangement going forward, according to Drewberry's survey. Just 13.5% of respondents said they were keen to go back to the office and employers should consider what the future of working will look like and how that will impact the benefits and support they provide.

Drewberry's Conner tells COVER that this culture shift could potentially lead to an "employee benefits arms race", as employers aim to offer desired protection and benefits packages to both attract and retain the best in class workforce, particularly "if the labour market starts to tighten up again as lockdowns ease and the economy rebounds."

"Ultimately, employers may well have to spend more on benefits and consider their offerings in their area more carefully. However, money spent will be an investment in employees and the business and, given the popularity of benefits and their associated positive effects, should provide a solid return," Conner says.

