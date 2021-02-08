Protect Line to implement AI technology to identify vulnerable customers

AI-based speech analytics to be introduced by broker to cover 90 different vulnerability categories

Life insurance broker Protect Line is to adopt emotion-detecting speech analytics technology to identify vulnerable customers.

The speech analytic software, based on artificial-intelligence technology, is being developed in collaboration with solutions provider Avoira as part of the speech and text analytics platform, Xdroid.

Protect Line, which has already implemented the platform for automated analytics for regulatory and compliance operations, states the vulnerability detection tool will cover approximately 90 different categories of vulnerability.

These include caring responsibilities, learning difficulties, physical disabilities, long-term illness, financial issues and mental health concerns, with each category assigned a risk rating with single and multiple vulnerabilities identified to provide an overall rating for each call.

The Xdroid platform captures, analyses and transcribes every customer communication, flagging keywords and detecting a range of emotions such as displeasure, uncertainty, disappointment or happiness.

The broker will implement real-time functionalities on its implementation of the platform later this year, incorporating in-call, on-screen prompts for advisors and reporting capabilities.

Protect Line's speech analytics manager, Sam Goundry, sad: "Xdroid will empower us to quickly identify potential vulnerability and flag calls to compliance. They can then check the conversation, confirm the customer was provided with the right duty of care, that all factors were considered and take any necessary remedial action.

"That's something we haven't previously had sight of. Currently you're trying to find a needle in a haystack, whereas Xdroid will immediately identify a range of potentially high-risk vulnerable customers for our teams to support."