SunLife pays out £88.75m during pandemic

Claims payouts from Guaranteed Over 50’s Plan by insurer reaches record numbers during pandemic

SunLife has paid out £88.75 million in claims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Payments from SunLife's Guaranteed Over 50's Plan during 2020 represented a record annual level the insurer states, having also received a record number of claims throughout the year since the onset of the pandemic.

SunLife claims that it is the only provider of over 50's life insurance to have waived the standard one year ‘waiting period' for full coverage for anyone who bought their plan prior to the first lockdown and then died of Covid-19.

"We were the only over 50s life insurance provider we know of to do that," said Ian Atkinson, marketing director at SunLife. "We felt it was something we could do to help, and the plan has paid out around £580,000 in claims from that gesture alone."