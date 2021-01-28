Unum Dental: 'Significant rise' in value of claims post-lockdown

Insurer is giving policy members an Amazon e-voucher to offset lack of surgery access

With many employees unable to visit their dentist last year amid lockdown restrictions, user data from Unum Dental has shown a sharp rise in the cost of claims submitted from 1 July and 31 September.

In previous years, regular check-ups and hygienist appointments often helped prevent the need for more significant work later down the line, however Unum Dental saw a significant rise in the value of claims post lockdown compared with claims earlier in the year - rising by 22% in the last three months of 2020.

It is thought the need for more expensive treatment as a result of delayed visits alongside additional PPE provision is contributing to the increased cost of dental care.

As recognition that they could not access surgeries or use some of their policy benefits while dental practices were closed during the first national lockdown, Unum Dental is giving policy members an Amazon e-voucher.

All Unum Dental members (including dencover and optical) active between 1 April 2020 and 31 May 2020 are eligible for an e-voucher from January to March. Its amount will vary depending on their chosen level of cover and whether they have dependants to the policy. Vouchers will not impact on annual benefits and members can continue to visit any dentist or optician as normal.

During the last quarter of 2020, more than 30,000 dental claims were made by employees as demand for dental treatment surged despite ongoing limitations of access for individuals to dentists, Unum Dental said.

‘Goodwill gesture'

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum, said: "In recognition of the prolonged period where people were unable to easily visit their dentist, we wanted to offer our members a goodwill gesture after what has been a year of widespread disruption.

"The country has started 2021 in another period of lockdown, but the good news is that, this time, dentists remain open. So, we would like to encourage employers to make sure their staff are fully aware of the options available to them and to reinforce the importance of keeping up with check-ups and hygienist visits.

"It's really important we all remember to pay attention to our oral health, not only because it reduces the need for painful and costly treatment but can help prevent more serious illnesses from developing.

"Part of this assessment should involve providing employees with access to dental protection and making sure they have adequate cover for themselves and family members. Indeed, we hope that by covering the cost of PPE, more members feel comfortable keeping to regular dental care appointments going forwards."