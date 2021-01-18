Employee burnout is 'greater risk than ever'

‘Employers must think carefully about what they are offering staff by way of support,’ says expert

Employees are at greater risk than ever of suffering burnout, Debra Clark, head of specialist at Towergate Health & Protection, has warned.

"Employers must look at tackling burnout in a sustainable way, eradicating the factors and issues before they take hold," she said. "The past year has been incredibly tough for everyone. With the effects being cumulative, for some people they may only just be beginning to show. Now is the time for employers to ensure they have everything in place to offer employees the support they need, and clearly communicate it or risk burnout."

Burnout is described as a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when an individual feels overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

According to Clark, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the risk of employees reaching burnout, as the demands of working remotely, blurred lines between work and home life as well as demands such as homeschooling continue to take their toll during another lockdown.

She added that prevention and intervention are crucial to ensuring a company's health and wellbeing programme is fully effective, with many employee solutions these days including features such as virtual GPs, online mental health support services, including counselling, mood-tracking apps, health education apps, online and remote assessments and screening option as well as mental health first aid training and support.

Clark added: "We all have down days, but burnout is a consequence of ongoing, long-term pressures and it can have a devastating effect. Implementing wellbeing benefits is not the soft option. They tackle a very real problem that affects the company as a whole and not just the individual employee. Putting measures in place now will minimise the risk in the future.

"Burnout may be as much down to the culture of the company as to the way the individual deals with the stresses, so employers must think carefully about what they are offering staff by way of support and in terms of boosting morale, mental health and positivity."

