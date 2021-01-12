INSTANDA expands life and health focus with ex-Aviva hire

Will Wood, previously head of UK SME strategy at Aviva, has joined insurtech firm

INSTANDA is a customer and policy management platform designed to help the insurance industry tailor offerings to employers, including SMEs.

The appointment of Will Wood as head of life and health follows two years of rapid growth in the health and life insurance space, the firm said, after the hire of former senior Swiss Re executive Trevor Davis as managing director of life and health in 2019.

Wood joins with 15 years of experience at Aviva, where he was previously head of UK SME strategy.

In recent times, INSTANDA's life and health division has worked with insurers to bring products to market using technologies such as IoT and AI.

Will Wood, head of life and health at INSTANDA, said: "I've worked in the insurance industry for over 15 years. But now more than ever it is clear that the future of the industry depends on insurers' adoption of world-class technology. At Aviva I saw the potential of solutions like INSTANDA to increase efficiency and deliver cost-effective industry-leading products to customers. As head of life and health, my ambition is to oversee INSTANDA's transition to the no.1 solution infrastructure for insurance businesses."

Trevor Davis, managing director of life and health, added: "The life and health insurance sector is at an inflection point right now. Characterised by rising claims for insurers and rising premiums for customers. The industry urgently needs a greater focus on efficiency, speed, and telematics which only technology can bring. So, we're delighted to announce that Will is joining our team of ex-industry experts and IT professionals working to do just that. His knowledge of the market, combined with his network and contacts, will be invaluable for INSTANDA."