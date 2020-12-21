Roy Mcloughlin on protection past, present and future

COVER interviews Roy Mcloughlin, associate director, Cavendish Ware, at a time when his three-year tenure as co-chair of the IPTF is coming to an end. After travelling the length and breadth of the country to help raise awareness of protection amongst advisers, we ask what drives him, what irks him and what makes his most proud

It's fitting that as Roy steps down from his role as part of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), along with co-chair Kevin Carr - who was also interviewed revently by COVER - the IPTF has just released a short film in which providers and advisers alike discuss the impact that the IPTF's 7 Families campaign has had on the protection industry. You can watch the film here.

In Do you remember…Seven Families? we hear from individuals from all corners of the industry, including special guest and avid supporter of the value of protection Nazaneen Ghaffar, weather presenter at Sky News. They tell of the impact that protection has on the lives of individuals and loved ones. And the impact that telling those stories as part of the original 2014 campaign has had on the industry as a whole.

In the video, Roy describes 7 Families as a "groundbreaking collaboration" between insurers, reinsurers and distributors, all working towards a common good; namely helping more people get essential cover by raising awareness amongst advisers. For Roy and others, this work extended far beyond the initial campaign. Here, we hear about his greatest achievements, what he finds most disappointing and where he sees the industry heading. Also up for discussion; the highs and lows of the tumultuous year that was.

"We need to mount a campaign to firstly convince those doubters to enter protection or at the very least signpost it"

Starting at the top! How did it feel to win Best Overall Intermediary at the COVER Excellence Awards this year?

To win any award is a very special and humbling experience and this one came unexpectedly. It's been a torrid year, but I actually think as an industry we have come out of this with our heads held high. And the adviser community has stepped up to the mark arguably better than ever before. So, to win this prestigious award amongst the peer group that I have so much respect for, feels extra special.

You will be stepping down as co-chair of the IPTF at the end of the year. What will you remember as your greatest achievement?

It seems hard to believe that I have been involved with this wonderful organisation for the past 17 years, of which the last three I have had the privilege to co-chair. Professionally this has been life changing and to be a co-architect of the 7 Families campaign is arguably the proudest moment of my career.

As to the greatest achievement, I would put this in simpler terms - that being if I have convinced just one person who was a doubter that income protection (IP) should take its place at the pinnacle of the hierarchy of protection then that feels good.

I have stood up in front of literally thousands of doubtful audiences and there is no better feeling than people coming up to you afterwards saying ‘Thank you, you have completely changed my perceptions'. 7 Families was integral in this ‘Road to Damascus' moment but it goes hand in hand with a simple mind change that we needed to help all advisers make.

Looking back over 2020, what is the biggest positive to come out of such a challenging year?

It is so difficult to discuss the concept of positivity, but it is really important that we do. As I hosted the dozen or so podcasts as well as various industry conferences and events, I was very aware that out of bad comes good. It does help when the Chancellor of the Exchequer mentions IP at the dispatch box, but it is bigger than even this.

What I and others have undoubtably witnessed is a complete mindset change towards putting IP right at the top of the discussion pile. What we must do now is keep it there but also keep on spreading the message and I am delighted to see a younger, newer breed of advisers who appear to be accepting IP as a natural normality.

From a protection perspective, what was most disappointing about 2020?

There is still a huge mountain to climb and, unfortunately, there are still too many doubters out there. We need to confront our cousins in the wealth management, mortgage and employee benefits markets and talk to them about why this subject can no longer be ignored.

Thankfully due the revolutionary concept of signposting this will be much easier to solve. On the wealth management side, our biggest challenge is to convince those guys that a Black Swan event is just as likely to be an illness or death as it is a stock market crash. We need to help implement this as an integral underlay in the popular cash flow model systems.

Do you think access to insurance for IP is in a good place, or is there room for improvement?

We are lucky to have some incredibly talented people here, but they will be the first to admit we need more help. This drum needs to be banged louder and I do feel there is a ‘seize the day' moment in terms of engagement with the government.

Where is the biggest opportunity for protection distribution growth in your opinion?

Post Covid we will be entering a new society in which the way people work and live will look very different to that previously experienced. This will create opportunities, but at 27,000 advisors there are unfortunately not enough of us to service the population (arguably only 5,000 of these are in any way active protection advisers). So, we need to mount a campaign to firstly convince those doubters to enter protection or at the very least signpost it.

The big picture though is to attract new blood into our industry. Collaboratively, advisers, insurers, reinsurers and the general industry need to reach out into our education system and make financial advice a new and attractive lifelong profession.

An unfortunate consequence of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) was that it drove 95% of the population away from advice - we need to drag it back and we need the people to service that.

Looking forward, what does 2021 have in store for the protection market and what reasons are there to be optimistic?

I'm a glass half full person and I believe that the current trajectory for protection will continue in an upwards direction. We will have the growth of the gig economy and the self-employed, which will mean huge new markets needing our services.

However, my main reason for optimism is an extremely ironic one. The main objection to protection has always been ‘It won't happen to me or anyone else that I know' but who can honestly now say this?

Financial advice is often anecdotal, and we will have more stories to tell than ever. The message the 7 Families campaign told us was that we must tell these stories because when people can relate to a concept then it is human nature that you will pursue a solution. Ask any Brand, PR or Marketeer and they will confirm this. We are integral to that solution and protection needs to take its rightful place at the heart of all financial and lifestyle advice.