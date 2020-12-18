The protection prism: Looking at protection with a different lens

Protection should never be considered one-dimensional, writes Tony Müdd, divisional director, development & technical consultancy for St. James’s Place Wealth Management

In my recent article within Cover I outlined my disappointment in a video into Financial Wellbeing that failed to discuss the cornerstone that protection plays in supporting this. There were several opportunities to bring protection into the discussions of what would be considered traditional triggers such as having a family or taking out a mortgage.

Whilst triggers such as these are critical, it got me thinking about the more esoteric or unusual reasons for protection that people may not have thought of or considered. In jotting them down I was reminded of the uniqueness of Protection products and their ability to solve a whole host of financial issues, indeed, so many that I needed to split this into two articles; part 2 to follow in January.

Intergenerational protection - fundamentally this is the idea of parents or grandparents paying the insurance premiums for their children who may not either be able to afford it or value it in the way they should, even if they could. This of course is not just for the children's benefit because ultimately it is likely to be the parents who will bail them out or, perhaps worse, have the children returning to live with them. Long term care - this is the value of the long-term care rider available especially through the AIG Life plan. Doubling the use of the application for a policy in this way, for a marginal increase in premiums, really should be a no brainer. Furthermore, it increases the potential market. Ultimately, although the sum assured payable in respect of a long-term care benefit is less, it is an option. An option that can only be exercised if advised on outset. Compensation insurance. - this is the idea that life assurance can provide appropriate compensation primarily on an individual's death in respect of illiquid assets. Let me give you an example to illustrate this. Multiple children from a marriage are going to inherit but the principal asset is a property which is being lived in by a daughter. Life assurance can be used to balance out the gifts on death. Another example would be a business where the son or daughter is to inherit the business, but other siblings have no interest. Again, life assurance can balance out the value of distributed gifts on death. It's a simple idea but one that can meet a real need. Estate recreation - most advisers are familiar with the concept of estate creation and most providers are now also comfortable with it i.e. the idea of putting a whole of life policy in trust to provide a legacy or create an estate for their children/grandchildren etc. The concept of estate recreation is just as simple, and it goes to the heart of estate or inheritance tax planning (IHT) for some clients. IHT is often described as the "avoidable tax" but fundamentally it requires assets to be given away in one form or another and often tied up in what can, for most clients and some advisers, be complex trusts. Estate recreation avoids such needs and complexity and simply proposes that the client, rather than attempting to give their assets away enjoys them to the full. However, before they embark on such a strategy, they establish a large whole of life policy that will ‘recreate' their estate on their death.

Wealth Management Cover - I aim this at those advisers who stick to the Investment and Pensions market. Not an obvious place for protection opportunities but they do exist. Perhaps we could call this ‘portfolio protection'.

These clients will understand the concept of risk, but investment risk is not the only risk they should consider, or advisers discuss. Fundamentally whether a client holds ISAs, Unit Trusts, Offshore and Onshore Investment Bonds or even a discretionary managed portfolio of shares, they are looking for capital growth and/or income over the medium to long term. The loss of income, serious illness or even death of the investor will have an impact directly or indirectly on those funds, specifically:

Some or all the funds may need to be withdrawn.

Family may need to commence or increase income levels.

The spouse or children may have no control over timing of withdraw of funds which could trigger further negative implication in respect of charges, taxation or indeed adverse market conditions.

None of these would have been foreseen or desirable and all can be avoided. Protection products can be seen and/or presented as placing a floor below which the value of these funds should not or cannot fall.

Forgotten family cover (1)- as we know the traditional use of protection for families is based upon the bread winner male or female these days, who stays at home to look after the children have a significant value. Their death or long-term sickness will have implications on the bread winner's ability to earn their income. While this is by no means a new idea MI from life companies tells us there is undoubtedly insufficient protection taken out for these individuals. Forgotten family cover (2) - on a similar family vein, it is startling how many people, who send their children to private schools do so out of income. There is no doubt that they see this as an investment in their children and it is a considerable investment (speaking from personal experience it is not always a good investment!) They do however clearly see it as a priority and undoubtedly view state education by and large simply as not an option. It is also a highly emotive subject and the thought of their children having to move from private education to state education is something that most would simply not wish to contemplate. The reality however, in the event of death or serious illness or loss of income through sickness to either the bread winner or the spouse, will almost certainly mean that it is something they need to contemplate. Again, from personal experience most parents I know that send their children to private education will do almost anything to maintain their child's private education. Getting them to consider the financial implications of death and long-term sickness must see protection sales follow. Happy Christmas - four years ago I purchased a life policy for my daughter, who had made me a grandfather the year before. To this day the look on her face as she unwrapped her gift is worth every penny of the premiums.

So, these were some initial thoughts. Next time I will look specifically at using protection in estate planning.