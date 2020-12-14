WorkLife partners with Unum for 'affordable' SME protection

WorkLife, powered by OpenMoney, has partnered with Unum to add a range of benefits to its online platform

As part of the partnership, WorkLife customers will be able to offer their workforce group life insurance, dental plans and critical illness cover, it said, at a "competitive rate".

The offering will allow businesses to put benefits in place and get a fixed price in a matter of minutes with no medical questions or underwriting, and choose simple solutions from a range of set cover levels, it said.

WorkLife's 2020 Small Business Monitor found that health and insurance products were among the most sought-after benefits for SMEs, with 22% of employers wanting to offer them over the next six months. Yet smaller businesses have historically struggled to offer group protection benefits owing to challenges surrounding cost and scale. Unum's offering is designed to meet the needs of SMEs with comprehensive solutions for health, wellbeing and financial protection.

Rob Marshall, managing director of WorkLife, said: "Like us, Unum is dedicated to serving the SME market - this shared aim and understanding of the challenges faced by smaller businesses made them the perfect partner for us in the group protection space.

"At a time when many people's salaries are having to stretch even further, benefits such as life, critical illness or dental cover can offer vital peace of mind when unexpected health concerns arise. The fact that Unum puts such focus on making these valuable, but seemingly complex, products easy to access and understand was hugely important to us, and we look forward to working with them on helping more SMEs provide a greater level of security to their workers as we move through this uncertain period."

Glenn Thompson, customer solutions director at Unum, said: "It's more important than ever to make valuable employee benefits accessible to small businesses and partnering with WorkLife means we can do just that. Our simple benefits take out the complexity so employers can put in-demand benefits in place quickly - with little administration and no underwriting - which might have felt unattainable in the past."

WorkLife launched in June this year as an employee benefits platform offering a range of benefits and services often associated with those at larger corporates has launched for SMEs.

Available free of charge until the end of the year - to help small businesses who may be struggling during the Covid-19 crisis - one of its main benefits offerings is financial advice to employees.