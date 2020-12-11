One in four employees 'not looked after' during Covid

Less than half supported during homeworking transition, YuLife research shows

A quarter of UK employees believe their employer has not done enough to look after their wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic, a YouGov survey conducted for YuLife has revealed.

The findings follow research that suggested that 87% of employees are more likely to stay with an employer who demonstrates a commitment to their wellbeing.

The survey of more than 2000 adults also revealed that less than half (48%) of staff felt supported during the transition to remote working earlier this year.

It also showed how employees feel employers should be safeguarding their financial security beyond their salary, with 69% believing that employers have a responsibility to support their financial wellbeing. For a quarter (26%), this meant the availability of life insurance and critical illness cover as part of their employee benefits.

‘Changing expectations'

Sammy Rubin, CEO and founder of YuLife, said: "The needs and wants of employees have undoubtedly changed since the start of the pandemic. The data shows that employees are placing a greater emphasis on wellbeing with employees overwhelmingly believing that their employers have an obligation to care for their financial and mental wellbeing. It is also clear that employers need to be supported and provided with innovative solutions for them to be able to effectively adapt and fulfill these new expectations."

Additional findings include:

32% of employees think that their mental health is the most important contributing factor to their general wellbeing - more than any other determinant.