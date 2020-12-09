Paul Brencher appointed as chair of ABI protection board

The ABI protection board sets the ‘strategic direction’ of irs work on protection policy

Paul Brencher [pictured], managing director of individual protection at Aviva UK, has been appointed as the new chair of the ABI's protection board, taking over from outgoing chair Dominic Grinstead of MetLife.

He has been with Aviva since 2007 operating in a number of roles, initially supporting protection in the UK, and then working more broadly across Aviva's European and Indian businesses. Since late 2016, Paul has been the managing director for Aviva's UK individual protection business and retains a role as board member of Aviva's Health business.

Brencher said: "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with the ABI and industry peers. There has arguably never been a more important time to demonstrate the benefits of protection, the financial resilience it can provide to customers and their families in difficult times, and its relevance for employers and financial advisers. The board and its members have a key role to play and I look forward to collaboratively driving for successful change and progressive outcomes."

The ABI said its protection board sets the strategic direction of the ABI's work on protection policy. It added that the board's role is to help the sector promote its value to consumers in the UK and drive standards across the industry, while proactively identifying and addressing potential risk areas.

Another key priority for the protection board is working with government to meet various objectives, such as work and health, prevention and financial resilience, it said.

Yvonne Braun, ABI director of policy, long-term savings and protection, said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul as the new chair of the ABI's protection board. Protection insurance plays a major role in supporting people's mental, physical, and financial health, and in helping employers with the resilience of their workforce. The protection board's work is crucial to help ensure consumers and stakeholders fully appreciate this.

"Covid-19 has made us all much more aware of our vulnerability and the need for safety nets to protect our health and finances. I know Paul will bring a strong consumer focus and drive to the Board's work, and to advocating for the even bigger role that our industry can play in the future."