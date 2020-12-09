Protection Review 2020: All winners revealed

COVER editor takes prize for Protection Journalist of the Year for second year in a row

The Protection Review 2020 winners were announced as part of a digital conference earlier today.

Contact State's Alain Desmier was named Personality of the Year, COVER's own Adam Saville won Protection Journalist of the Year - an award he picked up last year - and Access to Insurance champion Johnny Timpson received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cura's Alan Knowles was picked as Individual Protection Intermediary of the Year and his firm Cura took Protection Intermediary of the Year, while the Underwriting & Claims Award went to AIG and Scottish Widows won Best New Product. iPipeline was named Organisation of the Year, a prize COVER was also shortlisted for.

Protection Review marketing director, Roger Edwards, said: "The Protection Review Conference and Awards was certainly different this year and we congratulate all this year's winners. Johnny Timpson's dedication to improving and promoting the protection industry has been second to none and the lifetime achievement award is long overdue. It's been a tough year for just about everyone and whilst we can't adjourn to the bar, let's all raise a glass, sometime over the next 24 hours, to all the winners and to everyone else in the protection industry."

The full list of winners can be found below.

Best New Product

Winner: Scottish Widows

Highly Commended: Legal & General

Underwriting and Claims Award

Winner: AIG Life

Highly Commended: Zurich

Individual Protection Adviser of the Year

Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura

Highly Commended: Jiten Virsani, London Money

Protection Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Cura

Highly Commended: Drewberry

Innovation Award

Winner: DeadHappy

Best Care and Support Experience

Winner: Teladoc Health

Highly Commended: Health Claims Bureau, Square Health

Young Achiever Award

Winner: Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life

Highly Commended: Joe D'Cunha, Neilson

Health Insurance Adviser of the Year

Winner: Assured Futures

Doing it Better Award

Winner: National Friendly

Highly Commended: iPipeline, Zurich

Unsung Hero Award

Winner: Steve Fallon, Legal & General

Highly Commended: Victoria Thirlwell, Cura

Organisation of the Year

Winner: iPipeline

Protection Journalist of the Year

Winner: Adam Saville, Cover Magazine

Personality of the Year

Winner: Alain Desmier

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Johnny Timpson