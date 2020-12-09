Protection Review 2020: All winners revealed
Announced online earlier today
COVER editor takes prize for Protection Journalist of the Year for second year in a row
The Protection Review 2020 winners were announced as part of a digital conference earlier today.
Contact State's Alain Desmier was named Personality of the Year, COVER's own Adam Saville won Protection Journalist of the Year - an award he picked up last year - and Access to Insurance champion Johnny Timpson received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Cura's Alan Knowles was picked as Individual Protection Intermediary of the Year and his firm Cura took Protection Intermediary of the Year, while the Underwriting & Claims Award went to AIG and Scottish Widows won Best New Product. iPipeline was named Organisation of the Year, a prize COVER was also shortlisted for.
Protection Review marketing director, Roger Edwards, said: "The Protection Review Conference and Awards was certainly different this year and we congratulate all this year's winners. Johnny Timpson's dedication to improving and promoting the protection industry has been second to none and the lifetime achievement award is long overdue. It's been a tough year for just about everyone and whilst we can't adjourn to the bar, let's all raise a glass, sometime over the next 24 hours, to all the winners and to everyone else in the protection industry."
The full list of winners can be found below.
Best New Product
Winner: Scottish Widows
Highly Commended: Legal & General
Underwriting and Claims Award
Winner: AIG Life
Highly Commended: Zurich
Individual Protection Adviser of the Year
Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura
Highly Commended: Jiten Virsani, London Money
Protection Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Cura
Highly Commended: Drewberry
Innovation Award
Winner: DeadHappy
Best Care and Support Experience
Winner: Teladoc Health
Highly Commended: Health Claims Bureau, Square Health
Young Achiever Award
Winner: Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life
Highly Commended: Joe D'Cunha, Neilson
Health Insurance Adviser of the Year
Winner: Assured Futures
Doing it Better Award
Winner: National Friendly
Highly Commended: iPipeline, Zurich
Unsung Hero Award
Winner: Steve Fallon, Legal & General
Highly Commended: Victoria Thirlwell, Cura
Organisation of the Year
Winner: iPipeline
Protection Journalist of the Year
Winner: Adam Saville, Cover Magazine
Personality of the Year
Winner: Alain Desmier
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: Johnny Timpson
