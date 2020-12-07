Surge in demand for digital physiotherapy

Almost half of physiotherapy bookings since July have been for back, neck or shoulder problems

More than 1000 digital physiotherapy bookings have been made by employees since the start of lockdown via Unum's [email protected] health and wellbeing app, the insurance provider has reported.

Almost half (49%) of [email protected] physiotherapy bookings since July have been for back, neck or shoulder problems, key areas likely to derive from poor posture and brought about by remote or home-based working.

According to Unum, 95% of users who provided feedback of the [email protected] physiotherapy service, which assigns a physiotherapist and provides treatment and exercises through video consultations, said the healthcare professional had fully dealt with their concerns on the day.

The network of physios can also send out equipment such as heat packs, foam rollers and stretch bands at no additional cost.

Included as part of Unum group income protection, the [email protected] service also delivers mental health support, second medical opinions and unlimited access to remote GPs. An employee assistance programme (EAP) was added to the app in April this year.

Unum said more than 6000 appointments have been booked so far in 2020.

Peter O'Donnell, CEO of Unum UK said: "Our remote healthcare service has proven invaluable for many over the past few months, facilitating access to physiotherapists and GPs quickly without the need for face to face appointments and avoiding additional pressure on NHS resources. The challenges of the pandemic have clearly had a physical, psychological or emotional impact on many workers and these pressures are likely to continue over the coming months. Employers can support wellbeing and productivity by ensuring their staff are fully aware of virtual physiotherapy and other remote health services they have available to them."