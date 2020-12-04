Legal & General launches 'next generation' group protection

Protect is a mobile-first group insurance solution designed to change the way employees engage with benefits

A new group protection proposition that allows employees to personalise their cover across three protection products has been launched by Legal & General.

Developed in partnership with fintech firm Salary Finance, the mobile-first solution known as Protect, aimed at businesses with 500-plus employees, allows employees to dial up and dial down their options across group life, income protection and critical illness on either an employer-paid or voluntary basis at no extra cost for the employer.

L&G said it provides the flexibility to offer a core level of cover paid for by the employer, with cover top-ups available which are competitively priced. Cover can be adjusted at any time with no tie-ins.

The insurer has also removed pre-existing condition exclusions on critical illness cover with upfront digital medical underwriting, meaning can be arranged "in minutes" and with "instant decisions" and generally no medicals required.

Legal & General provided there examples where Protect could benefit employers:

Where employers have an existing budget for life cover and want to offer income protection, but feel the cost is prohibitive. Protect can offer voluntary income protection and critical illness cover alongside Life cover.

Where employers already offer a core level of cover - perhaps via an existing flex scheme - and want to introduce more choice, flexibility and personalisation for all employees.

Employers looking to reallocate existing spend away from any benefits that are assessed as not delivering value for money, in terms of employee wellbeing, engagement and absence management.

Bernie Hickman, CEO, Legal & General Insurance, said: "Protect is a highly digital experience that brings amazing simplicity and great value to employers and employees. It is designed to generate a greater return on benefits spend, with higher engagement, leading to healthier, happier employees and reduced absence. Combining the low cost of group cover with the personalisation of retail products, we can give comprehensive and totally flexible cover at highly competitive prices.

"With Protect we're engaging employees in the importance of insuring what is their most valuable asset; their ability to work and earn a living.

"To achieve this, we want to work with intermediaries to drive innovation in the group protection market, the way a tech company would. If we don't, a tech start-up or a big tech company is likely to do it without us."

Asesh Sarkar, Global CEO, Salary Finance, added: "We are delighted to have partnered with Legal & General to launch Protect. Covid-19 has shown that we cannot take good health for granted. Millions of employees across the UK do not have the financial resources or insurance in place to protect themselves and their families in unfortunate and unforeseen times.

"Salary Finance's Financial Wellness platform, coupled with Legal & General's protection products, is an important step forward in our joint ambition to tackle the protection gap in the UK.

"We offer salary-linked savings, low interest loans, pay advances, all accompanied with financial education. The extension through this partnership into protection insurance brings a digital first approach, with employee engagement at the centre, to employers at no extra cost and brings employees better value than they can typically get in the open market."