Older workers feel discriminated against due to age

More than 1.5 million older workers have felt discriminated against because of their age, research shows

One in five (22%) workers over the age of 55 have felt discriminated against at work because of their age, a study from Canada Life has revealed.

Almost 40% of employees of this age group expect to work beyond state pension age, the survey of 2000 UK adults showed, suggesting employers need to ensure older workers feel supported.

Of those who intend to work beyond state pension age, the vast majority (86%) of them intend to stay in the same role, either because they enjoy it (46%) or because it's what they know best. Meanwhile, a third (33%) think it's too late to try something new.

According to the study, 88% of older workers said more part-time opportunities would help them feel more supported, followed by flexible working (86%) and new skills training (82%), while appropriate workplace benefits (82%) and employee support programmes (78%) were also favoured.

'Business cycles'

Paul Avis, Canada Life strategic propositions director, group insurance said: "Hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country host apprenticeship schemes every year, graduate recruitment programmes or summer internship initiatives. These are aimed at getting young people into the workforce and teaching them the skills they need to prosper in the future. What we don't see is firms doing the same for older workers. On one hand, this is understandable - older workers have more experience, expertise and knowledge; they have seen multiple ‘business cycles' and inevitably know how to do their jobs. But on the other hand, it does little to encourage older workers to seek out new opportunities, apply for new roles and build on their experience. And with one in five feeling discriminated against because of their age, employers need to do more to create an environment which caters to workers of all ages.

"Commercially, it's easy to understand why employers tend to focus on the recruitment and training of young workers, but we have a duty to our older employees too. A diverse workforce is a truly wonderful asset for any businesses to have, as it aids the sharing of skills and experience, and it brings different perspectives to the table. Without it, young people entering the workforce are missing out. Employers have faced a huge number of challenges this year, and as we look forward to 2021, we shouldn't lose sight of treating all workers equally and fairly."