GRiD: A third of employers do not offer financial support for long-term illness

Findings from Group Risk Development (GRiD) survey show how organisations are supporting staff

Thirty-two per cent of employers don't have any financial support in place for staff if they are absent for longer than six months owing to ill health, disability or injury. Of these organisations, half claim they can't afford to offer financial support and a third do not believe it is their responsibility, the research from GRiD revealed.

Fifteen per cent of employers reported that they fund financial support themselves rather than via an insurance policy such as a group income protection policy, the study of 500 HR decision makers and 1,165 employees also found.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "It may seem counter-intuitive but employees who are offered financial support at difficult times in their lives feel more valued and are therefore likely to return to work more quickly when they are able. Removing an employee's source of income is by no means a motivator to get them back at their desk, and nor should any employer be advocating presenteeism where employees return to work before they are truly ready."

Additionally, a quarter (24%) of employees don't know whether their employer offers them financial support in the event of long-term ill-health or injury, according to the research. A further 11% said their employer doesn't provide any financial support.

GRiD has warned that such low levels of awareness could be leaving employees exposed as they may be under the false impression that they have employer-sponsored financial protection if they need it.

The group risk industry body added that new legislation came into force 6 April this year requiring employers to inform new employees about their employment and benefits on day one, or on request for existing employees.

Of the 15% of employers who choose to fund financial support for employees on a case-by-case basis, GRiD warns this can be problematic. Moxham added: "Employers can make assumptions, but it isn't possible to accurately predict how many members of staff will need financial help from one year to the next, which makes it hard to budget. Not only that but funding any support on an individual basis is more expensive than having a pre-arranged policy in place."

GRiD also warns that when employers make decisions on an individual basis, they risk creating inconsistencies in the treatment of staff. Although this may be unintentional, employers need to be wary of potential inequality or discrimination in their support processes. Financially supporting staff during long-term absence certainly engenders loyalty when employees see their colleagues being supported, however the opposite is also true if policies are deemed to be unfair or biased in the way support is allocated.

Moxham concluded: "Although some employers may believe that offering financial support, such as group income protection, is prohibitively expensive, in fact, it isn't at all. The average cost is £313 per employee per year. Not only does it provide the employee with an income, and prevent unforeseen expenditure for the employer, it also supports the individual in returning to work, as group income protection policies typically come with a wealth of support for rehabilitation."