All content from COVER Protection & Health Summit available on demand!

Keynotes, panel discussions and partner-led presentations now available on the event platform

On Tuesday and Wednesday (10-11 November), the protection and health insurance industry met online to share ideas, make connections and take stock of the many challenges of the past nine months.

Watch all content on demand

Carrying the slogan ‘Brave new world', in a digital setting, we covered protection adviser conversations, underwriting, workplace wellbeing and health insurance post-Covid-19, as well as improving customer trust, access to insurance, signposting and much, much more.

Heated debates covered simplifying language around protection and group risk benefits, overcoming the challenges advisers face in the current environment and how innovation has the potential to drive the insurance market forward.

Hosted on our fully interactive Swap Card powered event platform, all content from both days is available on demand. You will find panel discussions, live Q&As and partner-led presentations from the likes of Aegon, The Exeter, iPipeline, Guardian, Royal London and UnderwriteMe.

Our keynote on Wednesday featured an incredibly personal interview with Swiss Re's Debbie Smith who shared her experiences as an NHS volunteer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Watch all content on demand