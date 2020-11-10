How Covid-19 is changing the role of the insurer

Ali Crossley, managing director, distribution at Legal & General, gains adviser views on how the industry should bring added-value services to the fore.

Covid-19 has not only caused a seismic shift in society, it has also changed the role of the protection insurer in the eyes of both customers and advisers. As we begin moving through this phase of the pandemic, now is the time for providers to take stock and consider what people want and need from a modern protection insurer.

Over the past few years we have seen the role of the insurer shifting away from one that's merely transactional and which has little engagement with customers. For decades taking out protection insurance was often a grudge purchase, with customers shoving a policy away in a drawer until it was time to claim or renew. But now insurers are engaging much more with customers, and the added-value services that come with many policies are an increasingly important element in improving that engagement and building customer trust and loyalty. This has particularly been the case during the pandemic, with the additional physical and mental wellbeing benefits provided by many of these services coming to the fore.

Jeff Woods, campaigns & propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, believes advisers and providers should build on the work they have done to communicate the benefits of added-value services during the pandemic. "Hopefully advisers have been reminding their customers about what they have in the way of remote GPs, counselling and legal services etc," he says. "I am also keen to see how providers can come up with innovative ways of reminding customers about what they have, rather than just a plain, written annual statement."

In a wider sense, not only are added-value services providing much-needed support for people, they are also a major factor in the buying decision when customers decide to take out an insurance policy. An Opinium survey in June found that while price was still the main reason for someone choosing an income protection policy at (41%), it was closely followed by the free care and support services that came with it (40%). [1]

Deciphering the data

Another way insurers have been taking on a more societal role is by looking at their claims data and pinpointing trends and causes for concern. In May, we analysed our critical illness claims data and saw that 41% fewer customers had claimed on their policies during April.

This chimed with other data, such as NHS Digital statistics which showed GP appointments booked in England fell by 33% in April from March, resulting in nearly 8m fewer appointments. Research by the British Medical Association also revealed that more than a million planned operations and treatments, as well as over 20,000 cancer treatments and 2.5m first-time outpatient appointments, had been cancelled or delayed between April and the end of June this year in England. In October, Macmillan Cancer Support published findings that showed up to 50,000 cancer cases have been left diagnosed.

The reasons why people haven't been accessing healthcare are complex. An NHS England survey found that 40% of people aren't seeking help from their GP because they're afraid of being a burden on the NHS, and research from the Health Foundation in May revealed that many patients are avoiding hospital for fear of catching Covid-19.

It's understandable that people would be worried about burdening the NHS or of catching Covid-19 in a healthcare setting, but it's crucial the message is communicated that they should seek medical help if they are feeling ill. It's the responsibility of insurers to help promulgate this message to their customers and to society at large.

Tech support

The past eight or so months have seen an acceleration in both the improvement and usage of technology, benefiting providers, advisers and customers alike. Video conferencing technology like Zoom and Teams has meant insurers have been able to move much of their operation to home working, and there has been minimal delay in the underwriting or claims process thanks to the use of remote-capable systems. Providers have also been able to run online webinars and training programmes to help staff and advisers continuously update their knowledge and skills in what has been a very fast-moving landscape. Over the course of two months, Legal & General provided 8,000 advisers with a range of training, including sales skills and how to engage clients about protection.

The likes of e-signatures, co-browsing software and digital trust processes have helped insurers and advisers efficiently service and support customers in an environment where face-to-face contact is problematic. Portals have also proven their value, allowing providers, advisers and customers to communicate and securely share data and information.

Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, says insurers have also had to adapt existing policies to help alleviate customer concerns and prevent cancellation. "Insurers have had to think carefully about the agility and adaptability of existing policies as customers have understandable concerns here," he says. "This clearly has logistical and operational headaches, plus there is the overhanging fear that post-furlough many will be worse off."

One of the outcomes of the pandemic may be that customers and advisers will want more flexibility in their interactions with insurers as well as demand continuous improvements in the experience they get from dealing with them. This means provider systems must be able to meet this increasing demand, and insurers should focus on using them to improve both customer and adviser experience and to make their processes more efficient - two factors which often go hand in hand.

Woods believes better communication and more versatile products are key to ensuring future success. "Insurers need to keep their lines of communication open and be more innovative in the way they communicate changes to advisers and information to customers, reminding them about what they have and do not have," he explains. "They should think about how intergenerational challenges can be better met with flexible and versatile products. All of this is not just down to the provider, of course, and we all have an important part to play."

The world has changed and it's likely much of this change will be permanent. Now is the time for insurers to take on a wider societal role that seeks to improve engagement and support the evolving needs of both customers and advisers.