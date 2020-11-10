Johnny Timpson to step down as Cabinet Office access champion

Three-year tenure of Disability and Inclusion Champion comes to an end in February

Johnny Timpson is to step down in his publically appointed role in the Cabinet Office in three months' time, he announced at the COVER Protection & Health Summit this morning.

During his time in office, he set up the Access to Insurance Working Group which helped launch the BIBA Signposting agreement in January of this year.

As a result, the Cabinet Office will soon begin to recruit someone suitable to continue Timpson's legacy.

“My successor will have the privilege of working with a protection industry that has united around the access cause"

Speaking at the digital conference this morning, Johnny Timpson announced. "I have three months left of my public appointment and the Cabinet Office will shortly start a process to recruit my replacement.

"My successor will have the privilege of working with a protection industry that has united around the access cause and the key themes we are all focused on. I'd like to thank all of my colleagues working with me in access to insurance. There are around 125 of them across our industry. I'd like to thank my steering group plus Adam Saville, the editor of COVER magazine and all at Incisive Media, for all the support you have given me in this role.

"Please remember, tough times lay ahead. The consumer need for your knowledge, skill, your advice, guidance and guidance in enabling access to the financial resilience of the products and solutions they need has never been greater."

Visit the COVER Protection & Health event platform here to watch the session on demand and the rest of the conference which continues today and tomorrow (10-11 November).

And if you have yet to register for the event, please click here and we look forward to seeing you.