Non-Covid patients 'in limbo' during pandemic

Employers can step in to help those waiting for diagnosis and treatment during lockdown, says RedArc

Group risk insurance offerings can provide a necessary lifeline to those caught in the NHS backlog, which includes an estimated three million people waiting for cancer screening, RedArc has urged.

Figures revealed in October by Cancer Research UK showed that more than 350,000 people in the UK missed out on urgent referral to hospital with suspected cancer symptoms since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the nation at the end of March.

By providing patients-in-waiting with access to an expert to discuss both their physical symptoms and anxiety caused by the delay, an employer can help the individual at a time when they need it, help reduce the chances of long-term absence and show that they are a caring.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc, said: "The impact of Covid-19 to NHS services is clear: referrals for screening, diagnostic tests, treatment and surgery have been impacted by the pandemic and this disruption is set to continue as resources need to be focussed on intensive care and urgent referrals, be this Covid related or otherwise.

"We know that the NHS is doing its very best to support as many patients as possible but that doesn't detract from the real anxiety that many people are living with on a day-to-day basis whilst they wait for a diagnosis or the next stage of their treatment. It's incredibly helpful when employees have a medical professional with whom they can discuss their concerns. Of course this supports their mental wellbeing too, as we know that mental health can be seriously hampered by physical ill-health."

RedArc said support for employees can include advice about issues such as pain, symptoms and when to seek medical attention; mental health support during the wait for an appointment and practical support in sourcing medical aids that may be useful.

Therapies to complement current medication or help with side-affects can also be arranged, as well as self-help relaxation techniques and information to improve quality of sleep and reading materials to better understand and manage the health condition.

Other services include signposting to specialist national and local charities and support groups, advice about how to communicate with family, friends and employers and help in navigating the NHS.

Christine Husbands continued: "The wait for an appointment or treatment can be difficult to bear for anyone with an illness or a suspected illness. Well-meaning family and friends often want to provide support but this can put additional strain on relationships, which is why having tailored support from an expert and independent source is so important. It means the employee can be really honest and open about their situation and discuss potentially sensitive issues with a trusted professional who can help.

"Such support is needed now more than ever to help both those who already have a diagnosis and the many who are still waiting to get one.

"Now is a good time for employers to remind staff to make use of their employee benefits that include this type of support, frequently offered as part of other health and wellbeing benefits."