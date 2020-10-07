ABI signs Race at Work Charter and expands inclusion strategy

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) and 32 of its members among first wave to sign D&I charter

The Race at Work Charter was created by Business in the Community (BITC) to drive better outcomes for Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees in the workplace.

It consists of five principles to ensure organisations address barriers to a progressive recruitment strategy and inclusive culture. Those who sign up commit to appointing an executive sponsor for race; capturing data and publicising progress; ensure zero tolerance of harassment and bullying; making equality in the workplace the responsibility of all leaders and managers, and to taking action that supports ethnic minority career progression.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) and 32 of its members are amongst the first wave of insurance and long-term savings firms signed up to the charter. Alongside this, the ABI has launched a new internal inclusion strategy and set new targets for gender diversity within the organisation.

In addition to continuing commitments to flexible working, supporting the INvolve mentoring scheme for LGBTQ+ and Black, Asian and minority ethnic colleagues and tracking progress on inclusion work through the employee engagement survey, the ABI has made a number of commitments.

Such measures include achieving a 50/50 female to male split across ABI senior management by 31 December 2022; using blind recruitment processes to mitigate against the risk of unconscious biases, no longer based on CVs and longlists from recruitment agencies must have a 50/50 gender split; reverse mentoring for the executive team with junior colleagues from a range of backgrounds; cultural awareness training, plus a ‘speak up' policy related to unacceptable behaviour.

The ABI said it will also launch a new industry-wide flexible working and job sharing campaign early next year aimed at reducing the gender seniority gap and helping people who want to work part-time progress their careers.

Huw Evans, ABI director-general said: "Making our industry more representative of the customers we serve is vital, but we also need to focus on how we retain and develop talent and create the kind of inclusive environment that people want to be part of. Whilst we've made progress as an industry on issues like gender equality, we know overall that progress is too slow. It's time to step up our efforts and it's fantastic to see how many of our members have committed to taking action."

Yvonne Braun, ABI Director of long-term savings, policy and protection and executive sponsor said: "The Black Lives Matter movement has brought home to us all the need for urgent change to deliver greater equality of opportunities. Our sector has an important role to play in fostering diversity and inclusion in business, and we're proud to commit to the Race at Work charter, alongside 32 of our members, as well as strengthening our own internal commitments to support inclusion at all levels of the ABI."

Sandra Kerr, race director, Business in the Community, added: "Signing the Race at Work Charter is not just a promise to act within your own organisation. It is also a recognition that you are part of something bigger: diversity and inclusion is not defined by a logo. Today, we can see that in action as companies across the insurance sector in their determination to create fairer work environments so that black, Asian and ethnic minority talent can know that they belong and that they can progress and thrive."

To explore the issue further, the ABI is hosting a free diversity summit on Friday 9 October.