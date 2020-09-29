YuLife appoints Unum's Steve Harry as CFO

Steve Harry joins YuLife as chief financial officer to oversee the insurtech startup’s approach to upscaling

Steve Harry joins YuLife after spending seven years at Unum, where he was both chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO).

Most recently he led the customer services division of 400 people including broker services, claims, medical services, customer experience and corporate change management.

With more than 20 years' experience, he previously held senior finance positions at both Aviva and Legal & General.

Harry joins YuLife as CFO to oversee the insurtech startup's approach to upscaling.

"I am excited to begin working with YuLife - one of the most creative companies in the British insurance market today," said Steve Harry, CFO at YuLife, about his appointment. "YuLife has set itself the ambitious goal of making life insurance products accessible, engaging and rewarding to millions of people who would otherwise never have considered life coverage - and is succeeding in fundamentally changing how life insurance is perceived. It's exciting to see how many businesses are embracing the power of YuLife's app to encourage healthy behaviour as an important part of their group insurance and wellness programme."

"I am delighted to welcome an experienced figurehead like Steve to the YuLife team and look forward to him playing a key role as we grow and develop as a company," said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder, YuLife. "Steve is a strong business leader with a broad range of financial, operational and strategic management skills. He brings a valuable depth of experience in financial management at world leading companies in the insurance industry."

YuLife, a group life proposition, uses gamification to encourage more healthy lifestyles and wellness activities such as meditation and mindfulness.