YuLife appoints Unum's Steve Harry as CFO
More than 20 years’ experience
Steve Harry joins YuLife as chief financial officer to oversee the insurtech startup’s approach to upscaling
Steve Harry joins YuLife after spending seven years at Unum, where he was both chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO).
Most recently he led the customer services division of 400 people including broker services, claims, medical services, customer experience and corporate change management.
With more than 20 years' experience, he previously held senior finance positions at both Aviva and Legal & General.
Harry joins YuLife as CFO to oversee the insurtech startup's approach to upscaling.
"I am excited to begin working with YuLife - one of the most creative companies in the British insurance market today," said Steve Harry, CFO at YuLife, about his appointment. "YuLife has set itself the ambitious goal of making life insurance products accessible, engaging and rewarding to millions of people who would otherwise never have considered life coverage - and is succeeding in fundamentally changing how life insurance is perceived. It's exciting to see how many businesses are embracing the power of YuLife's app to encourage healthy behaviour as an important part of their group insurance and wellness programme."
"I am delighted to welcome an experienced figurehead like Steve to the YuLife team and look forward to him playing a key role as we grow and develop as a company," said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder, YuLife. "Steve is a strong business leader with a broad range of financial, operational and strategic management skills. He brings a valuable depth of experience in financial management at world leading companies in the insurance industry."
YuLife, a group life proposition, uses gamification to encourage more healthy lifestyles and wellness activities such as meditation and mindfulness.
Further reading
More on Group Protection
More than quarter of WFH employees reconsidering career options
Based on how their employers dealt with lockdown
Adam Saville: Employers, they don't know what they've got till it's gone
'Absence makes the heart grow fonder'
What has talent risk got to do with employee wellbeing?
Advisers & providers – your country’s SMEs need you! Thought #2
Females more concerned than male colleagues about wellbeing - GRiD
Stress related to work, debt and long-term illness
UK faces occupational health 'crisis'
Group protection ‘can take the pressure off’