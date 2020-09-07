People going out of hours for digital GPs - AIG Life

AIG Life shares Smart Health data showing virtual GP usage trends since launch 12 months ago

More than 4,200 users of AIG Life's Smart Health service have requested a digital GP appointment since its launch in August 2019 - one in six (17%) of these booked a phone or video appointment with a GP at the weekend, while 30% of consultations took place outside of working hours.

According to AIG Life, almost three quarters of patients received a call from a doctor registered in the UK within an hour via the digital health and wellbeing service.

Of those who used the GP service, 60% were able to stay at home and didn't need any further help; 22% scheduled a face-to-face GP appointment; 11% scheduled a meeting with a specialist and 7% went to A&E.

The insurer also revealed that access to a virtual GP was the most popular of the six integrated health and wellbeing services offered through Smart Health. It also saw GP appointment usage double and remain high as a result of Covid-19, it said.

Almost half (48%) of users sought more than one consultation over the year and one in 10 have used the service at least four times, AIG Life data showed.

'Next generation'

Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, said: "Smart Health is the next generation of value-added services. It responds to the changing needs and expectations of consumers by providing real-time, integral benefits every day - not just when they need to claim on their protection insurance. The usage we have seen is testament to the quality of the service and proves an accelerated trend toward people embracing telehealth and virtual care solutions."

AIG Life said customers have sought help with serious health concerns such as chest pains, depression and anxiety as well as for women's health issues, back pain and dermatological concerns. However, coughs, colds and flu were the main symptoms discussed as the UK entered lockdown during March.

Six out of 10 (61%) people using the online wellbeing service had access to Smart Health through protection insurance provided by their employer.