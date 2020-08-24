Neilson Financial Services adds guaranteed over 50s cover to Choozi

‘Choozi is a key, strategic proposition for NFS,’ says Pippa Keefe

Neilson Financial Services (NFS), a provider of direct-to-consumer (D2C) protection products, announces the addition of Guaranteed Over 50s life cover to their protection comparison service Choozi with immediate effect.

Guaranteed Over 50s products have been added from Legal and General, One Family, British Seniors, the Post Office and Royal London.

Pippa Keefe, NFS partnerships and strategy director commented "We've worked with some of the UK's leading providers of guaranteed over 50s life cover and are now thrilled to be able to add these products to the critical illness and underwritten life options already available on Choozi."

Keefe continued "Choozi is a key, strategic proposition for NFS. I'm delighted to be able to extend our product offering so early in its development and look forward to further enhancing Choozi over the longer term and continuing to highlight the need for people to have suitable protection in place."

Following completion of a questionnaire, customers can see live prices, compare product features with Defaqto ratings and purchase suitable cover without leaving the Choozi website. Telephone guidance is available at any point in the process and signposting to whole of market advice where appropriate, is being planned into the customer journey.