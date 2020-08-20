Unum enhances its Employee Assistance Programme

Provider extends mental health support for employees and MI for employers

Unum has added free enhancements to its Employee Assistance Programme, for those employers signed up to the LifeWorks Network (those who have signed up to LifeWorks with Perks through the LifeWorks admin portal), with a view to improving the experience.

Total Wellbeing Index will be automatically available for all users by 1st October. It is designed to help employers gain information on supporting employees to build resiliency and stay connected to their work. It provides employees with mental, physical, financial and social assessments alongside tools and resources to support them with any areas that they need focus on - and generates organisational reports, giving insights for employers into the strengths of their people.

CareNow programme is a service available for all users immediately - offering eight interactive digital modules to support employees with everything from anxiety through to relationships or communication. CareNow modules are based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy principles and give employees control to access instant support.

Both these services can be accessed via the [email protected] or LifeWorks app for those signed up to the LifeWorks Network.