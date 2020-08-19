COVER Excellence Awards 2020: Entry deadline is this Friday!

Entries for both providers and intermediaries must be supplied by this Friday

Time is ticking! If you're planning to submit an entry to this year's awards, please don't delay. The window for entries for both the intermediaries and providers at this year's COVER Excellence Awards closes this Friday (21stAugust).

The COVER Excellence Awards celebrate the firms and intermediaries that are leading the charge across the protection, life and health insurance space. Spanning intermediaries and providers across 27 different categories this year, there are three new awards for this year.

The Best Business Protection award will shine a light on the most outstanding cover options for shareholders and key personnel, while Best Protection Platform is open to both insurers and third party administrators. Plus, the COVER Proud to Protect award, in association with Aviva, will celebrate the achievements of an adviser who has gone above and beyond for a client.

Intermediaries can enter submissions here and the provider shortlist can be found here. Meanwhile, to enter the Proud to Protect award, please go here.

As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced on 10th November - will be selected by a panel of top industry experts which can be found here.

Don't miss this great opportunity to recognise and celebrate those firms / individuals who have been ‘leading by example' this past year.

If you have any questions about the entry process, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Ellie via [email protected].